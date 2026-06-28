Before the new ‘Sense and Sensibility’ hits screens, revisit this Tamil adaptation that got it right

When the trailer for the latest adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, directed by Georgia Oakley and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles, dropped recently, it sparked plenty of discussion online. While some viewers welcomed another take on Jane Austen's beloved novel, many felt the trailer lacked the emotional warmth and charm that have made previous adaptations timeless.

For Indian cinephiles, however, the conversation quickly turned to a film that has long been held up as one of the most remarkable reinterpretations of Austen's work: Rajiv Menon’s Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000).

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One of the biggest challenges in adapting Austen is translating the social realities of 19th-century England for a modern audience. Rajiv Menon never attempted to recreate that world. Instead, he asked a more important question: what would Sense and Sensibility look like if it were rooted in South Indian culture?

The story revolves around two sisters with contrasting temperaments. Austen's Elinor Dashwood is practical and restrained, while Marianne is impulsive and romantic. In Kandukondain Kandukondain, these qualities find their counterparts in Sowmya and Meenakshi, played by Tabu and Aishwarya Rai respectively.

The film retains the emotional conflicts that define the novel while making them feel completely organic within an Indian family setting.

Tabu delivers one of the finest performances of her career as the composed elder sister, carrying quiet heartbreak beneath a calm exterior. Aishwarya Rai brings infectious energy and idealism to Meenakshi, whose belief in grand romance mirrors Marianne's youthful optimism.

The male cast elevates the adaptation even further. Mammootty plays the reserved, honourable military officer whose integrity slowly wins Meenakshi’s affection. Abbas embodies youthful charm and vulnerability of Srikanth. Ajith’s mature, dignified portrayal as Sowmya’s lover Manohar adds another emotional layer to the narrative.

One of the film’s greatest strengths lies in how naturally it Indianises Austen's themes. Questions of inheritance in the novel become conversations about ancestral property and family honour in the film. Marriage is not simply a romantic pursuit but a social and economic reality. Family expectations, village politics and personal aspirations all blend into the narrative without ever feeling forced.

Ravi K. Chandran’s cinematography ensures that the adaptation never loses its identity. He captures both rural serenity and urban transformation, reflecting the emotional journeys of its characters. Every frame complements the story's emotional depth.

No discussion of Kandukondain Kandukondain is complete without mentioning A.R. Rahman's unforgettable soundtrack. Songs like Enna Solla Pogirai, Konjum Mainakkale, Kannamoochi Yenada and the title track have become entrenched in the popular culture of Tamil cinema. They are woven into the narrative rather than functioning as mere musical interludes.

More than two decades later, Kandukondain Kandukondain has aged remarkably well because it understood something fundamental about adaptation. Faithfulness isn't about reproducing every scene or line from the original novel. It is about preserving its emotional truth.