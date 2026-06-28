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regular-article-logo Sunday, 28 June 2026

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ crosses Rs 50-crore mark at global box office

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment in the ‘Welcome’ comedy franchise released in theatres on June 25

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.06.26, 02:52 PM
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A still from ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ File Picture

Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy Welcome to the Jungle has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the global box office, the makers said on Sunday.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Star Studio18, Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films. It was released in theatres on Thursday.

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According to the producers, the film opened with Rs 27.60 crore gross at the global box office and collected Rs 31.80 crore gross on its second day, taking its total worldwide earnings to Rs 59.40 crore gross.

Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise following Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The film marks Akshay Kumar's return to the franchise after he did not feature in Welcome Back.

The film revolves around a group of flop actors and film crew whose paths cross with a dreaded terrorist gang in a border-area jungle. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation turns into a series of absurd misadventures involving.

Akshay leads an ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, among others.

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