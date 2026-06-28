‘Onekdin Por’ review: Sourav Palodhi's tender drama celebrates quiet power of companionship

After the sleeper hit Onko Ki Kothin last year, Sourav Palodhi returns with his sophomore directorial Onekdin Por, a tender drama that takes its time to explore loneliness, grief and the quiet comfort of human connection. Palodhi delivers a moving reminder that love isn't always about romance but finding someone who stays.

The story revolves around Biswanath (Shankar Debnath), a retired professor struggling to cope with life after his wife's death. His son has settled abroad, leaving him alone in a house that has grown far too silent. Instead of accepting that loneliness as inevitable, Biswanath opens his home to others who are searching for the same thing he is: companionship.

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His lifelong friend Ashish (Biplab Bandyopadhyay) joins him, as do several elderly men and women carrying their own emotional baggage. Some are waiting for children settled abroad who rarely call. Others are learning to live with loss of their loved ones.

Running parallel to this story is the track of Mallika (Chitrangada Satarupa), the young caregiver who looks after the residents. Her life outside the house is far from easy. She spends hours commuting from the outskirts of Kolkata, and when she returns home, she is weighed down by financial struggles and an alcoholic father. She finds comfort in Sayak (Bimal Giri), a divorced father who shares her daily commute. Their relationship grows through fleeting conversations on the bus and a roadside tea stall.

What makes Onekdin Por so beautiful is that it refuses to box love into categories. It exists in friendship, caregiving, shared grief and the simple act of being present for another person.

The film doesn't rush with narrative. It asks viewers to settle into its rhythm rather than introduce plot twists. The measured pace continues throughout the film. At times, particularly in the first half, the story lingers longer than it perhaps needs to. But the slow rhythm also reflects the lives of its characters. This is a film about people who have learned to wait.

Chitrangada Satarupa is undoubtedly the film's emotional anchor. She disappears behind Mallika, making the character quietly compelling without ever asking for attention. It is in small gestures, like a reassuring smile or a gentle glance that she communicates her emotions. Bimal Giri is equally impressive as Sayak, and the chemistry between the two feels refreshingly natural.

Among the older cast, Shankar Debnath lends Biswanath quiet dignity. The supporting cast is uniformly strong.

Music plays an equally important role in shaping the film's mood. Saptak Sanai Das’s score is minimalist yet complements the storytelling. The songs carry a lingering sense of nostalgia and longing.

The screenplay doesn’t tie up every emotional thread, and some stories end on deliberately open notes. It also feels true to life. Not every relationship reaches a perfect conclusion, and not every longing is fulfilled. Sometimes, simply finding people who understand your loneliness is enough.