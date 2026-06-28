Cine workers’ body seeks FIR against filmmaker over ‘Laapataa Ladies’ actor’s allegation

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has sought an FIR against filmmaker Pushpendra after actor Satendra Soni alleged he was denied payment following a film shoot in Madhya Pradesh.

Satendra, who featured in Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies, accused the filmmaker of withholding his payment and threatening him after he completed work on a film in Madhya Pradesh, shows a video he shared on social media.

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Writing to Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav, AICWA demanded that the police register an FIR against the producer and director based on allegations made by Satendra, and ensure the safety and security of film workers and artists in the state.

“This is not a minor matter. The Government of Madhya Pradesh should take immediate cognizance of this issue and ensure a fair and impartial investigation. Every worker and artist deserves dignity, timely payment, and protection from intimidation,” read a part of the post.

In a video shared on Instagram, Satendra broke down in tears, revealing how the filmmaker allegedly refused to pay him and threatened him when he asked for his dues.

“My name is Satindra Soni. I am an actor. I had come here to shoot a film, whose director is Pushpendra Ji. He had given me Rs 50,000 signing amount, and he told me that after this that we will pay you after the shoot,” Satendra said.

“We have completed eight days of shoot today and when I spoke to him about the money, he asked me to pack up and told me, 'Dekhne nahi chahiye tum hotel mein (I better not see you in the hotel). Humein marne ki dhamki de rahe hain (He is threatening to kill me),” Satendra added.

In the following video, Satendra appears at a Mumbai railway station with two other artistes, stating that they have safely arrived in the city. He has also thanked the Madhya Pradesh Police and others for their help.

Satendra has appeared in supporting roles in projects including Doctor G, Bawaal, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, and Hello Bachhon.

He gained recognition with Aamir Khan’s production Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao.

Satendra will be next seen in Mirzapur: The Movie, scheduled to release on September 4.