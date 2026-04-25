Michael B Jordan teams up with Christopher McQuarrie for ‘Battlefield’ live-action

Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan is set to produce and potentially star in a movie adaptation of the popular video game franchise Battlefield, as per US media reports.

According to American entertainment portal The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, known for helming the last four Mission: Impossible films, has been roped in to write, direct and produce the project.

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Electronic Arts (EA), the game publisher behind the military shooter series, is also attached to the film as a producer.

The makers aim to turn Battlefield into a cinematic universe-style action franchise. Studios like Apple and Sony have been approached, with a bidding war expected to come up soon.

Spanning settings ranging from world wars to Vietnam and the near future, the Battlefield franchise began in 2002 with the title Battlefield 1942. The sixth instalment, Battlefield 6, emerged as the highest-selling shooter of 2025.

Earlier, the franchise was taken up by Fox in 2012 and Paramount in 2016 for television adaptations. However, they did not make it to the screen.

McQuarrie helmed Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning last year, which grossed nearly USD 600 million worldwide. He previously won the Oscar for best original screenplay for the 1995 thriller The Usual Suspects.

Jordan recently bagged the best actor award at this year’s Oscars ceremony for his dual roles in Ryan Coogler's Sinners.

Jordan’s next project is a remake of Thomas Crown Affair, which he is set to direct and headline alongside Adria Arjona. He also has Joseph Kosinski's Miami Vice '85 in the pipeline, where he will feature opposite Austin Butler.