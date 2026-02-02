MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ trailer: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway return to the world of fashion

The sequel to the 2006 film, also starring Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, will release in theatres on May 1

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.02.26, 07:47 AM
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ trailer

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ trailer YouTube

Twenty years after the release of The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway are returning to the world of fashion and workplace politics.

20th Century Studios has released the official trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, offering a more detailed look at the upcoming sequel, which is scheduled to be released on May 1.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will follow Streep as Runway magazine’s editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, as she grapples with the decline of print journalism and attempts to find her footing in a struggling industry.

Priestly finds herself in conflict with Emily Blunt’s character — her former assistant — who is now a powerful executive at a luxury group controlling advertising revenue that Priestly urgently needs.

The original 2006 film followed college graduate Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway), as she searched for a journalism job in New York City. Sachs begins working as a junior assistant to Priestly and soon struggles to balance her professional ambitions with her personal life, risking her friendships and her relationship with her boyfriend.

The film was both a critical and commercial success, grossing USD 326 million worldwide at the box office.

Streep, Hathaway, Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman will reprise their roles in the sequel. Kenneth Branagh and Patrick Brammall have been cast as the love interests of Streep’s and Hathaway’s characters, respectively.

New cast members include Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux, Lady Gaga and Pauline Chalamet. Broadway actors Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora will also appear, along with comedian Caleb Hearon. Adrian Grenier, who played Andrea Sachs’ boyfriend Nate in the original film, will not return.

David Frankel, who directed the original film, and Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the first screenplay, are returning for the sequel, along with producer Wendy Finerman. Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna will serve as executive producers.

