Meet Neelam Kaur Gill, the only Indian-origin model to walk the ramp at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025

Neelam Kaur Gill, the only Indian-origin model to have walked the ramp at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York on Wednesday, turned heads in a shimmering pink set on the runway. However, this is not the first time Gill has walked for the American lingerie label.

Gill made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut last year. But her modelling career began when she was only 14.

The 30-year-old was born in Coventry, England on April 27, 1995. Her grandparents were born in India and are Sikhs from Punjab.

Gill started her modelling career after being discovered at The Clothes Show Live.

In 2013, she was the first Indian-origin model to appear in a Burberry campaign at the London Fashion Week.

She has worked with several other international brands like Dior, Givenchy and Elie Saab.

Gill also appeared in Kanye West’s Yeezy Show.

Following her appearance at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year, Gill posted about the show’s commitment to inclusivity and diverse representation.

“Punjabi princess for @victoriassecret. I’m still floating on cloud 9. Thank you to my Desi community for all the love. I’m so proud of where I’m from & that will never change. THANK YOU @adamselman for making this brown girl feel so seen, loved, confident and empowered. Thank you @piergiorgio for making my dream come true again,” she wrote, sharing photos from the event.

According to media reports, Gill is dating a close friend of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show saw a star-studded lineup featuring fashion icons like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Indian actress Triptii Dimri was also present on the front row, joining global luminaries at the glamorous New York event.