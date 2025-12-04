Putin lands in Delhi to a Modi hug ahead of high stakes India-Russia summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin began a two day visit to New Delhi on Thursday, marking his first trip to India since the Ukraine war began nearly four years ago.

Modi's presence to greet Putin on arrival at the airport was a rare gesture, as visiting foreign leaders are usually received by senior Indian ministers.

The two leaders embraced each other on the red carpet after Putin walked down from the aircraft.

Putin arrived with senior ministers and a large Russian business delegation as both nations look to advance their longstanding partnership across defence, energy and emerging areas of cooperation.

Modi is hosting the Russian president for a private dinner on Thursday to set the stage for the 23rd India Russia summit on Friday.

The trip carries added weight at a time of visible strain in India-United States relations.

India and Russia are expected to sign several agreements on Friday in areas that include trade.

The summit will focus on strengthening defence ties, protecting bilateral commerce from external pressure and discussing collaboration in small modular reactors.

Putin’s nearly 27 hour programme will begin Friday morning with a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan followed by tributes at Rajghat.

Delegation level talks with Modi will be held at Hyderabad House where the prime minister will also host a working lunch for the Russian leader and his team.

A joint statement and a business event organised with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry are part of the schedule.

The Russian president will later meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and attend a state banquet in his honour.

He is expected to launch a new India focused channel of the Russian state run broadcaster before departing New Delhi around 9 pm on Friday.

Modi’s decision to greet Putin mirrors similar gestures extended in recent years to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani and to United States President Donald Trump during his 2020 visit.