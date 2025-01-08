Former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde’s grandson Veer Pahariya set to make acting debut

Former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s grandson Veer Pahariya is set to make his big Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar with the highly anticipated aerial action film Sky Force. Here’s a look at the 20-year-old actor’s life and achievements so far.

Veer is the son of Mumbai-based business tycoon Sanjay Pahariya. His artistic journey began in Mumbai and Delhi, where he honed his skills in theatre, music and dance. This passion for the performing arts later led him to pursue theatre studies in the United States.

Veer worked with Dinesh Vijan, the head of Maddock Films, as an assistant director on Bhediya — the 2022 horror-comedy featuring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles.

Veer’s debut film Sky Force is set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war. In the upcoming film, he plays T.K. Vijaya, an Indian Air Force officer whose bond with Akshay Kumar’s character, K.O. Ahuja, forms the movie’s narrative. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force will hit theatres on January 24.

Veer’s personal life has also garnered attention. He reportedly dated Sara Ali Khan, his Sky Force co-star, in the past. His brother, Shikhar Pahariya, is reportedly in a relationship with actress Janhvi Kapoor. Both Sara and Janhvi candidly discussed their relationships on an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7.

Veer is also an animal lover. A quick glance through his social media handles makes his passion for travelling evident. Additionally, he is a fitness enthusiast and a fashion maven.