Rachel McAdams receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actress Rachel McAdams has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to cinema, the official Instagram page of the sidewalk landmark in Los Angeles said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Celebrated for her extraordinary contributions to cinema — bringing depth, heart, and unforgettable performances to the screen — Rachel was honored at the ceremony hosted by @jenelleriley, with remarks from director Sam Raimi and actor Domhnall Gleason. She was surrounded by her parents, husband, family, and special guest Dylan O’Brien for this milestone moment,” reads the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per US media reports, McAdams got emotional while accepting the honour, expressing her gratitude to her parents, who also attended the event.

“When I was about eight years old, growing up in tiny little St. Thomas, Canada, I wrote my parents a very desperate letter, asking them to figure out how to fulfill my greatest dream — to be on Ed McMahon’s ‘Star Search’,” McAdams said.

“They were of course incredibly supportive. I do want to freeze time for a second because you only get a few of these moments in life to thank you on a stage for everything. All of it. All of it is because of you and the love you gave us and the beautiful childhood you gave us, and for believing in me long before I could grasp how to believe in myself,” she added.

McAdams was joined by director Sam Raimi and actor Domhnall Gleeson at the event.

The ceremony comes 10 days before the release of the psychological thriller Send Help by Raimi, which features McAdams as a neglected and undervalued employee who is the only survivor of a plane crash along with her new boss (Dylan O'Brien).

McAdams also starred in Raimi’s 2022 MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she reprised her role of Christine Palmer from 2016’s Doctor Strange.

The actress starred alongside Gleeson in the 2013 romcom About Time.

McAdams made her television debut in the MTV pilot Shotgun Love Dolls, which was shot during her college spring break in 2001. However, it never aired on TV.

She made her film debut later in 2001 in the Italian-Canadian comedy, My Name Is Tanino. The very next year, McAdams would go on to make her Hollywood debut with the comedy The Hot Chick.

What shot her to fame in 2004 were her roles as Regina George in Mean Girls and the heiress Allie Hamilton in the romantic drama The Notebook.

McAdams received a nod for best supporting actress at the 2016 Oscars for her portrayal of the investigative journalist Sacha Pfeiffer in Spotlight. However, Alicia Vikander won that year for her role in The Danish Girl.

McAdams is also known for her other films like Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris, The Time Traveller’s Wife, The Family Stone, Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, The Little Prince and Morning Glory.

She has also appeared in the second season of the HBO crime drama series True Detective.

In 2024, McAdams received a Tony Award nomination for best actress for her Broadway debut with the play Mary Jane.