BTS returns with ‘Arirang’: Bengal and Kolkata ARMYs celebrate comeback album

“BTS is so back!” That’s the cheer echoing across the globe as the popular K-pop boy band dropped their new album, Arirang, on Friday after nearly four years of hiatus. The skies are lit in purple, ARMYs are waving their light sticks and penning heartfelt notes to their favourite idols, and excitement is bubbling like a steaming plate of gimbap and ramen.

And in Bengal, the excitement is just as wild! From Malda to Kolkata, Chinsurah to South 24 Parganas, Bengali ARMYs are all in — binge-watching the Swim music video and keeping the Arirang album on repeat on Spotify since morning.

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Curious about the frenzy? My Kolkata spoke with fans around Bengal — including members of the Kolkata-based fan club, BTS Bengal ARMYs — to soak it all in.

‘Connected by a single purple thread’

All pictures: Sourced by correspondent

Like a time capsule to my 15-year-old self, the MV hit me with a wave of nostalgia so forceful that it brought me to tears. It resurrected my Class IX Army friends, the bonds, the concert dreams, and the perseverance they taught us. The four-year silence parted our ways, but we remain connected by a single purple thread. This is the seven-minute memory my brain will play at the end.

— Manjistha Mitra, 22, law student, Chinsurah

‘No album has been more BTS than this one’

Arirang isn't just another comeback; it's [Korea’s] national pride, and none could have carried it better than BTS. I believe no album has been more BTS than this album. They’ve bared their souls, every beat and lyric echoing their true selves. It’s pure, raw, and authentic. It’s them and us. The wait was long, yet they never felt gone. The fandom thrives, records break again, so welcome back, BTS! The best is yet to come, but with us, together.

— Aratrika Chaudhury, 19, student, Kolkata

‘My taste in music has changed; but BTS still finds a way in’

Personally, my taste in music has changed a lot over the past four years — but BTS still finds a way in. There’s always that one song that just fits. Arirang feels like that kind of album — diverse, unapologetic, and for everyone. Body to Body hit differently; it reminded me we don’t have to discard our history — we can rebuild it, own it. BTS is back — louder, sharper, and stronger than ever.

— Soumili Chakraborty, 22, engineer, Kamalgazi

‘This album will keep one swimming through tough times’

Arirang was anticipated for its new sound from our beloved artists, and it surpassed our expectations! Normal — the song begins with, 'kerosene, dopamine, chemical induced', that is exactly how I'd say the album made me feel. Swim is well-paced and placed amidst upbeat ones. The MV visuals are a treat, as is the heartwarming message of keeping swimming through tough times! Arirang is rich in sound, messages, and references, bringing us an entire experience from the first track to the last.

— Shubhangi Chaudhary, 25, content associate, Kolkata

‘Their voices pulled my heartstrings’

My first reaction after watching the Swim MV was blank — numb tears fell as their voices pulled my heartstrings. The visuals were a masterpiece. Metaphorically, they accompany us through pain, and in No. 29 from Arirang, we hear the Sacred Bell of Great King Seongdeok, Korea’s No. 29 national treasure, showing their roots. After a four-year wait, it was worth it — the boys delivered another catchy beat, showcased their Korean heritage, and answered the haters.

— Ayantika Khastagi, 24, Student, Kolkata

‘Unmistakably BTS… but refined over a decade’

Arirang, as an album, leans into hip-hop with a confidence that feels unmistakably BTS, echoing their earlier sound, but refined over a decade. The lyrics are thoughtful and introspective, showcasing the group at their artistic best. Each track has its own flavour, yet the album still feels cohesive. It comes together naturally, creating a listening experience that feels both powerful and personal, something that leaves a lasting impression on you.

— Pankaj Harijan, 24, Student, Coochbehar

‘Beyond the catchy beats, the album is pure expression’

The Swim MV and Arirang album transported me onto life’s ship, with BTS as sailors guiding us through hardships. Each track tells a story, blending emotion, love, and realism. Beyond the catchy beats, the album is pure expression, showing BTS in their 30s — proof that lyrics and delivery can move hearts. This was exactly what I was looking for as a source of pure expression.

— Pratyusha Banik, 24, Student, Malda