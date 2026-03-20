South Korea’s gaming industry flourishes with ‘Crimson Desert’ targeting the global gaming market

Crimson Desert is a new action-adventure game by South Korean studio Pearl Abyss, launched this week on PC, PlayStation 5 and other platforms. The trailer shows a mix of fantasy combat and open-world exploration, with characters performing acrobatics, riding horses and transforming into creatures.

After K-pop and K-drama, K-games are dominating the gamer’s world. Crimson Desert, , produced by Kim Dae-il, is a single-player game with dynamic combat inspired by fighting games like the iconic Street Fighter.

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South Korea has a long history of video games, with the industry generating an estimated USD 14.6 billion in revenue, the fourth-largest globally.

As per an article by The New York Times, ‘The country’s gaming culture began in the 1990s with PC bangs—internet cafes where young people played online strategy and action games. Early hits like StarCraft and Lineage shaped South Korea’s digital culture, and more recently, games like PUBG: Battlegrounds gained global popularity.’

The new generation of games in Korea is more focused on single-player and graphically rich visuals. Games like Stellar Blade, Lies of P, and The First Berserker: Khazan have received international fame for their visuals.

While Crimson Desert takes place in a fictional world, it “includes elements of Korean culture, including Buddhist temples, traditional cuisine, and combat inspired by taekwondo,” Kim Dae-il said.

He further added that the game naturally reflects Korean identity because it is created by Korean writers and developers.

The South Korean government has increased support for the industry, allocating nearly USD 50 million in funding and introducing legislation to promote gaming as a cultural export.

More South Korean games like DokeV and Woochi the Wayfarer will soon be launched, offering gamers a graphic glimpse of the country’s heritage and modern culture.

With these developments, South Korea is positioning itself as an important hub in the global gaming market, offering culturally rich, high-quality games to players worldwide.