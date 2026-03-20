'Batting group that we have this year is amazing': KKR bank on form, Rahane outlines plans ahead of IPL season

Kolkata Knight Riders will head into the new IPL season with a strong squad on paper, but the focus remains on getting the combinations right, captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Abhishek Nayar said at a pre-season news conference at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Rahane said the team is in no hurry to finalise the batting order despite having several in-form players. “The batting group that we have this year is amazing,” he said, adding that most players, including overseas recruits, are coming in with good form.

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The team will assess different combinations in practice matches before settling on a lineup.

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On captaincy, Rahane said expectations are part of the job but not something new.

“Every season brings its own expectations and challenges,” he said, stressing that his approach has been to stay positive and treat challenges as opportunities.

He also indicated that KKR wants to build momentum steadily through the tournament. “As a team, we’d like to start really well and build momentum,” Rahane said, pointing out that peaking too early in a long competition can be counterproductive.

A key talking point remains the role of Cameron Green. Assistant coach Shane Watson said the team has “an abundance of riches” in batting, which makes selection a challenge.

He added that the aim will be to lock in a core combination early and make adjustments later.

Rahane said discussions are ongoing with Green and described him as a player who can bat in multiple positions and contribute with the ball.

With Andre Russell no longer the only finishing option, the team management is looking at Indian players to take on more responsibility.

Nayar said it would be “hard to replicate” Russell’s impact but called this “a season of opportunities.”

He pointed to Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh as players who have already shown they can handle pressure in the closing stages.

Nayar also highlighted the role of the support staff, which includes experienced former players.

“The beauty of the IPL is the opportunity to work with legends,” he said, adding that players benefit from the inputs of those who have succeeded in the format.

KKR open their campaign against Mumbai Indians, but Nayar said the focus is on preparation.

“You must always keep your head where your feet are,” he said, underlining the need to stay in the present and prepare well rather than look too far ahead.

On T20 batting trends, Watson said aggressive play has increased, but decision-making remains crucial. “You do have to assess the conditions,” he said, cautioning against taking unnecessary risks.

Rahane agreed, saying teams cannot go in with a fixed idea of scoring big totals without reading the situation.

In the bowling department, injuries to key players have forced KKR to look at their bench strength. Mentor Dwayne Bravo said such setbacks are part of the game but expressed confidence in the available options.

He pointed to young Indian pacers as capable replacements and backed the spin attack to deliver.

For Nayar, the immediate challenge is clear. “Initially, it’s about making sure that we get a fit playing eleven and get our combinations right,” he said, adding that once that is in place, the team can build momentum as the season progresses.