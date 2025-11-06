Maya Hawke reveals mom Uma Thurman’s hilarious advice about working with Quentin Tarantino

Maya Hawke got a piece of cheeky advice from her mother, Uma Thurman, before working with Quentin Tarantino.

Appearing on the 4 November episode of Good Hang with her Inside Out 2 co-star Amy Poehler, Hawke recalled her experience filming Tarantino’s 2019 hit Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

When Poehler, 54, asked whether Thurman — who famously collaborated with Tarantino on Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill films — had shared any words of wisdom, Hawke said the message was brief.

“‘Keep your shoes on,’” she quipped, referencing the filmmaker’s well-documented fascination with bare feet. “Keep your shoes on,” Poehler repeated, laughing. “Keep ’em on, baby. Perfect advice. Perfect.”

Though Hawke, 27, who played Manson Family member Linda Kasabian did not go barefoot in the movie, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood featured scenes highlighting the bare feet of Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley and Dakota Fanning.

Tarantino has long been known for his cinematic focus on feet, including multiple shots of Thurman’s in his earlier films. The director has brushed off the chatter, telling British GQ in 2021 that it’s “just good direction.”

“There’s a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies,” Tarantino said. “Like, before me, the person foot fetishism was defined by was Luis Buñuel, another film director. And Hitchcock was accused of it and Sofia Coppola has been accused of it.”

On the work front, Hawke will next be seen in the final season of Stranger Things, set to drop on Netflix on 26 November. She also has Wishful Thinking, and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in the pipeline.