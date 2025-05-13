Pak stars Mawra Hocane, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan disappear from Bollywood film posters, song thumbnails

Pakistani stars Mawra Hocane, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have been removed from Bollywood film posters and song thumbnails amid tension between India and Pakistan.

While Hocane no longer appears on posters of Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) on Amazon Music and Spotify, Mahira has disappeared from the YouTube thumbnail of Raees song Zaalima (2016). Fawad Khan has also been removed from the poster of the 2016 film Kapoor and Sons on Spotify.

The poster of Sanam Teri Kasam on Amazon Music and Spotify features only Harshvardhan Rane. Similarly, the YouTube thumbnail of Zaalima features Shah Rukh Khan alone. The poster of Kapoor and Sons on Spotify features only Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

Recently, Hocane and Rane traded barbs on social media after the latter refused to be part of Sanam Teri Kasam sequel if Hocane reprises her role in the film. Rane cited the Pakistani actress’s alleged anti-India remark as the reason behind his decision.

Hocane called Rane’s decision a ‘PR strategy’, prompting Rane to react. Rane cited “common sense” as the reason behind his decision and called Hocane’s remarks a “personal attack”.

“I simply offered to step down from Part 2. I am fully within my rights to choose not to work with individuals who label my country's actions as ‘cowardly’,” wrote Rane, alluding to Hocane’s recent social media post condemning Operation Sindoor launched by Indian Armed Forces on May 7 in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre that claimed 26 lives.

Fawad Khan and Mawra Hocane were among the Pakistani actors who expressed condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the April 22 attack, condemning the “horrifying incident”.

Hocane said, “An act of terrorism against one is terrorism against all...What’s happening to the world.”

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time,” Fawad wrote.





Following India’s May 7 air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, Fawad Khan, Hocane and Mahira had condemned the operation, as per media reports.

Mahira wrote, “India, your war and hate rhetoric has continued for many years. Have seen and experienced it with my own eyes. Your media fans the flames of division. Your most powerful voices remain silent in the face of genocide and war crimes - silenced not by law, but by Fear! And in that fear, you claim victory. But to me, that silence is your greatest defeat.”

Fawad Khan also slammed the air strike. “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Hocane, on the other hand, posted, “Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan. Innocent civilians have lost their lives..May Allah protect us all..may sense prevail. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo.”

On May 8, the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) issued an advisory asking OTT and digital media platforms to remove all Pakistani-origin content with immediate effect, citing national security concerns.

The social media handles of several Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Fawad Khan and Mawra Hocane, were also blocked for users in India amid escalating tension between the two countries following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.