Matthew Perry’s assistant sentenced to over 3 years jail for role in actor's ketamine death

Matthew Perry’s personal assistant, who admitted to helping the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. star obtain ketamine and injecting him with the fatal dose, has been sentenced to three years and five months in prison by a federal court in Los Angeles.

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett on Wednesday sentenced 60-year-old Kenneth Iwamasa to prison, along with two years of probation and a USD 10,000 fine, in connection with Perry’s death from ketamine overdose in October 2023, AP has reported.

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It marked the fifth and final sentencing in the over-two-years-long investigation into the death of the actor, who was 54.

“You were privy to his struggle with addiction,” Judge Garnett told Iwamasa before announcing the sentence. “Your conduct was reckless, not just on the day of his death but in the days leading up to his death.”

The sentence matched the punishment sought by prosecutors, although the judge said Iwamasa had not abused a position of trust, which could have led to a longer prison term.

“There is no hard evidence that you acted with malicious intent, though some would disagree,” the judge said.

Iwamasa, who had been living at Perry’s Los Angeles home as his assistant since 2022, was described by prosecutors as the actor’s enabler, drug courier and de facto medical aide during the final days of his life.

He was the first person charged in the case to strike a plea deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty in August 2024 to conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death. He later became a key witness in the prosecution.

Defence lawyer Alan Eisner sought a lighter sentence of six months in prison and six months of home confinement, arguing that Iwamasa had acted under the direction of Perry.

“His loyalty to Mr. Perry was paramount,” Eisner told the court. “He worshipped Mr. Perry, he looked up to Mr. Perry. All he did was please and accommodate Mr. Perry.”

When Eisner argued that Iwamasa was unable to act differently, the judge interrupted him, saying: “Unwilling. Not unable. He could have said no.”

Perry’s family submitted letters to the court blaming Iwamasa for failing to protect the actor despite being entrusted with his care.

“Matthew trusted Kenny. We trusted Kenny. Kenny's most important job — by far — was to be my son's companion and guardian in his fight against addiction,” Perry’s mother Suzanne Morrison wrote. “We trusted a man without a conscience, and my son paid the price.”

Court documents showed Perry had been legally prescribed ketamine for depression treatment, but later sought larger quantities than his doctor would provide.

According to his plea agreement, Iwamasa bought ketamine illegally from doctor Salvador Plasencia, who also taught him how to administer injections. Plasencia was sentenced in July to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Iwamasa also sourced ketamine through Perry acquaintance Erik Fleming, who obtained the drug from Jasveen Sangha, a dealer known as “The Ketamine Queen”. Fleming was sentenced to two years in prison earlier this month, while Sangha received a 15-year prison term in April.

Prosecutors said that in the days leading up to Perry’s death, Iwamasa injected the actor with ketamine six to eight times a day.

On Oct. 28, 2023, Iwamasa allegedly injected Perry with a large dose before leaving the house to run errands. He later returned and found the actor dead in his Jacuzzi.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled ketamine as the primary cause of death, with drowning listed as a secondary cause.

Investigators said Iwamasa initially misled police by omitting ketamine from the list of drugs Perry had been taking, but later cooperated after authorities executed a search warrant in January 2024.