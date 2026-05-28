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regular-article-logo Thursday, 28 May 2026

After ‘Karuppu’ success, Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath & Sons’ to hit theatres in August

Directed by ‘Lucky Baskhar’ helmer Venky Atluri, also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.05.26, 02:06 PM
Vishwanath & Sons release date

A poster of ‘Vishwanath & Sons’ X/ @Suriya_offl

Director Venky Atluri’s upcoming film Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, is set to release in theatres on August 14, the makers announced on Thursday. The film was previously expected to release in theatres in the month of July.

Sharing a poster on X, Suriya wrote, “From my favourites #VenkyAtluri and @gvprakash... see u all soon! #VishwanathAndSons from 14th August.”

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In the poster, Suriya sports a casual look in a brown jacket layered over a T-shirt, paired with beige trousers and sunglasses, as he leans against a pillar on a rain-soaked London street under a black umbrella. Big Ben and the iconic red telephone booth feature in the backdrop, while the film’s release date is displayed across the poster below.

The Telugu-Tamil feature film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The project marks Raveena’s return to Tamil cinema after 24 years since the 2001 Kamal Haasan-starrer Aalavandhan.

Written and directed by Lucky Baskhar helmer Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It is presented by Srikara Studios.

G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film, with cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Navin Nooli, and production design by Banglan.

Suriya was last seen in RJ Balaji’s Tamil action drama Karuppu.

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