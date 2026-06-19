Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson's comedy series 'Brothers' to release in September

"Brothers", an upcoming comedy series that reunites Hollywood stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, will make its debut on Apple TV on September 23, the streaming platform has announced.

The "True Detective" stars portray fictionalised versions of themselves in the series, which debuts with a two-episode premiere on September 23, followed by weekly episodes every Wednesday until November 4.

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In “Brothers”, McConaughey and Harrelson's lifelong friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers.

"After Woody’s daughter’s wedding falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew’s ranch. But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew’s mother, Ma Mac accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers.

"As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame and the messy line between myth and reality," according to the official logline.

"Brothers” is showrun and executive produced by multi-Emmy Award nominee Lee Eisenberg.

The show will also feature Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan, Oona Yaffe and Holland Taylor.

It is produced for Apple TV by Paramount Television Studios.

Eisenberg, McConaughey and Harrelson executive produce alongside Natalie Sandy, David West Read, Trish Hofmann, Bill Bost, Jason Winer, David Finkel, Brett Baer and Jeremy Plager.







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