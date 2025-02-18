Matt Damon to play Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’, first look out

Matt Damon is set to play Greek king Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, The Odyssey, the makers announced on Monday, dropping the first-look photo.

The film is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem of the same name, which chronicles Odysseus’ extensive journey home following the Trojan War. The work, composed over two millennia ago, remains one of the foundational texts of Western literature. This adaptation will be the first rendition of Homer’s work to be presented on IMAX screens.

“Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026,” the official X handle of the film wrote in the caption.

The Odyssey features an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, and John Leguizamo.

The Odyssey marks Damon’s fourth collaboration with Nolan following The Departed (2006), Interstellar (2014) and Nolan’s Academy Award-winning Oppenheimer (2023).

Nolan has directed and written the screenplay for The Odyssey in addition to serving as a producer alongside Emma Thomas under their Syncopy production company.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on July 17, 2026.