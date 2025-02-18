MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 18 February 2025

Matt Damon to play Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’, first look out

The ensemble cast also includes Tom Holland, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron

Agnivo Niyogi Published 18.02.25, 02:02 PM
Matt Damon in The Odyssey

Matt Damon TT Online Archive

Matt Damon is set to play Greek king Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, The Odyssey, the makers announced on Monday, dropping the first-look photo.

The film is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem of the same name, which chronicles Odysseus’ extensive journey home following the Trojan War. The work, composed over two millennia ago, remains one of the foundational texts of Western literature. This adaptation will be the first rendition of Homer’s work to be presented on IMAX screens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026,” the official X handle of the film wrote in the caption.

The Odyssey features an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, and John Leguizamo.

The Odyssey marks Damon’s fourth collaboration with Nolan following The Departed (2006), Interstellar (2014) and Nolan’s Academy Award-winning Oppenheimer (2023).

Nolan has directed and written the screenplay for The Odyssey in addition to serving as a producer alongside Emma Thomas under their Syncopy production company.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on July 17, 2026.

RELATED TOPICS

Matt Damon The Odyssey Christopher Nolan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul criticises PM, HM for CEC’s appointment, calls it ‘midnight decision’ ahead of SC hearing

Most fundamental aspect of independent EC is process of choosing chief election commissioner, LoP reminds in dissent note less than 48 hours befor apex court hears it
Quote left Quote right

Nothing can be more ironical than FM saying that our economy is delivering Good Returns!

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT