‘Master of the Universe’ starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man to hit screens in June; trailer out

Superhero action sci-fi movie Masters of the Universe, featuring The idea of You star Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, is set to hit theatres in India on June 5, the makers announced in a trailer dropped on Thursday.

The official trailer of the film follows Prince Adam (Galitzine) living on Earth, away from his home planet Eternia. But he is soon drawn back to Eternia by the mystical Sword of Power only to discover his people suffering under the ruthless rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

Directed by Travis Knight, the live-action film is based on Mattel’s famous toy line, which inspired an animated TV series in 1983 and a film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe, in 1987.

Also starring Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy and Morena Baccarin, the film is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios.

Masters of the Universe will be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.