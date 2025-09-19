Martin Scorsese to direct Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence in ‘What Happens at Night’ adaptation

Martin Scorsese is set to adapt Peter Cameron’s novel What Happens at Night for his next feature film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead roles, as per US media reports.

The film, Scorsese’s 27th and his first since 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon, follows an American couple who travel to a snowbound European city to adopt a child. The wife, weakened by cancer, and her anxious husband are drawn into an unsettling world after checking into a vast, nearly deserted hotel populated by eccentric and mysterious figures.

The project marks Scorsese’s first directorial collaboration with Lawrence. The director recently served as a producer on her upcoming film Die My Love, releasing in November. Lawrence and DiCaprio last appeared together in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up (2021).

DiCaprio’s most recent film, One Battle After Another, is set for a theatrical release in India next week.

Apple Original Films is in talks to finance and produce What Happens at Night with StudioCanal, according to Variety. A release date has not yet been announced.