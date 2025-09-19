MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 19 September 2025

Martin Scorsese to direct Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence in ‘What Happens at Night’ adaptation

This will be Scorsese’s 27th feature film and his first since 2023’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.09.25, 04:33 PM
Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese File picture

Martin Scorsese is set to adapt Peter Cameron’s novel What Happens at Night for his next feature film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead roles, as per US media reports.

The film, Scorsese’s 27th and his first since 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon, follows an American couple who travel to a snowbound European city to adopt a child. The wife, weakened by cancer, and her anxious husband are drawn into an unsettling world after checking into a vast, nearly deserted hotel populated by eccentric and mysterious figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project marks Scorsese’s first directorial collaboration with Lawrence. The director recently served as a producer on her upcoming film Die My Love, releasing in November. Lawrence and DiCaprio last appeared together in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up (2021).

DiCaprio’s most recent film, One Battle After Another, is set for a theatrical release in India next week.

Apple Original Films is in talks to finance and produce What Happens at Night with StudioCanal, according to Variety. A release date has not yet been announced.

RELATED TOPICS

Martin Scorsese Leonardo DiCaprio Jennifer Lawrence
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Some things don’t change. Amartya Sen’s bond with Santiniketan stays unbreakable

In the town built by Rabindranath Tagore that carries a myriad myths about Bengal’s most famous poet, its second Nobel laureate retains his umbilical link
Sam Pitroda
Quote left Quote right

I’ve been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I don’t feel like I’m in a foreign country

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT