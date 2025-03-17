Inside Rasha Thadani’s 20th birthday bash with Manish Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, celebrated her 20th birthday in Mumbai on Sunday with Bollywood celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Rasha, who recently made her acting debut with Azaad, posed for a selfie with Manish and mother Raveena. The trio sported matching black outfits at the event.

Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force co-star Veer Pahariya also attended the party. He looked dapper in a black T-shirt carrying a still from Rasha’s hit dance number Uyi Amma.

Tamannaah stunned in a striped oversized shirt worn atop a black dress. A silver necklace and tinted cheeks enhanced her glamour quotient. Recently, Rasha and Tamannaah attended producer Pragya Kapoor's star-studded Holi bash in Mumbai.

Clad in a sleeveless black dress, Pragya posed for a selfie with Manish and Tamannaah at Rasha’s birthday party.

Ibrahim Ali Khan donned a black jacket for the event. The 24-year-old recently made his acting debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan, which stars him opposite Khushi Kapoor.