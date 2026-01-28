Manipuri film ‘Boong’ secures BAFTA nomination in best children’s and family film category

Manipuri-language film Boong, directed by debutante Lakshmipriya Devi, has secured a nomination in the best children’s and family film category at the BAFTA Awards 2026.

The nominations for the awards, officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards, were announced by the British Academy in London on Tuesday.

Backed by actor-producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Boong will compete with Disney releases Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2, along with animated science fantasy film Arco, in the category.

The coming-of-age film follows the story of a young boy named Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen, from the valley of Manipur, who sets out to surprise his mother with a gift. In his innocence, he believes that bringing his father back home would be the most special present. His journey in search of his father ultimately leads to an unexpected gift — a new beginning.

Boong had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and was released in theatres in September last year. The film has also been screened at several international and Indian festivals, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the 55th International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

The film marks the first feature-length directorial venture for Devi, who previously worked as a first assistant director on Excel Entertainment projects such as Luck by Chance and Talaash, as well as Aamir Khan-starrer PK and Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy.

Devi shared the nomination news on her Instagram Stories, writing, “@bafta- grateful, in shock”. Boong is produced by Excel Entertainment in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures.

The BAFTA Awards 2026 ceremony will be held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 22.