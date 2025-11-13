Assam man arrested on charges of pirating Zubeen Garg’s last film ‘Roi Roi Binale’

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged piracy of Zubeen Garg’s last film Roi Roi Binale, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Rafiqul Islam, was apprehended from Lakhipur in Assam’s Goalpara district for allegedly uploading clips of the film on his YouTube channel, Rafiqul R Vlogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Islam was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court and remanded to three days in custody.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station, Panbazar, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Copyright Act, 1957, and the Cinematograph Act, 1952, as per news agency PTI.

The complaint was lodged by the film’s producer, Shyamantak Gautam, who alleged that unauthorised uploads of the film began appearing online within days of its release on 31 October.

Roi Roi Binale, which marked Garg’s final screen appearance, has become the highest-grossing Assamese film to date, with a collection of Rs 18.82 crore gross at the global box office in 11 days, as per latest trade reports.

The Assamese musical surpassed 2024’s Bidurbhai, which earned Rs 15 crore gross worldwide during its theatrical run.

Zubeen plays a blind musician in the film. He is also credited as one of the producers of the film. Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, the movie features Zubeen’s original voice recordings.

The cast of Roi Roi Binale also includes Mousumi Alifa, Victor Banerjee, Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra, and Yashashree Bhuyan.

Zubeen died in Singapore under mysterious circumstances on 19 September while swimming. He was 52.