Malvika Raaj Bagga, who played young Poo in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, is now a mother

Malvika tied the knot with businessman Pranav Bagga in November 2023

Published 25.08.25, 01:32 PM
Malvika Raaj Bagga as Poo in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, Malvika Raaj Bagga with husband Pranav Bagga

Malvika Raaj Bagga as Poo in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, Malvika Raaj Bagga with husband Pranav Bagga Instagram

Actress Malvika Raaj Bagga, who played young Poo in the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Pranav Bagga on August 23, the couple said on Sunday.

“From our hearts to our arms, our baby girl is here,” they wrote on Instagram.

Malvika and Pranav Bagga tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in Goa.The couple reportedly dated for ten years before their marriage.

Malvika is known for playing the young version of Kareena Kapoor’s iconic character Pooja, a.k.a Poo, in Karan Johar’s 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

However, she then stepped away from acting to focus on her education. Nearly 16 years later, Malvika returned to acting with the Telugu-language drama Jayadev (2017), directed by Jayanath C. Paranjee.

Malvika returned to acting in 2021 with Squad, an action thriller directed by Nilesh Sahay. She essayed the role of Aria, a skilled sniper, alongside Rinzing Denzongpa. The film premiered on ZEE5 in November 2021. In 2024, Malvika starred in the MX Player crime-thriller series Swipe Crime.

Pranav Bagga is a businessman.

