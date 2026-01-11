MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Out on walk, retired Army officer killed by unidentified vehicle in Panchkula

Sub-Inspector Sukhwinder says police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas, as the stretch where the accident occurred does not have CCTV cameras

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 11.01.26, 02:44 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

A retired Army officer died after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle while he was out on a walk in Haryana's Panchkula, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening. The veteran was aged around 85.

Lieutenant General Kulwant Singh Mann, a retired Army officer, was out on a walk near his home when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle, Acting Station House Officer, Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Sub-Inspector Sukhwinder said over the phone.

He was taken to the Army's Command Hospital in Chandimandir, but he succumbed to his injuries, the SHO said.

"We are waiting for one of his sons to return from abroad after which the post-mortem will be conducted," he added.

Sukhwinder said police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas, as the stretch where the accident occurred does not have CCTV cameras.

Panchkula ACP Dinesh Kumar said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law against the driver of the unidentified vehicle.

"Further investigations are on," he said.

Mann is survived by his wife, a Punjab University gold medalist, and two sons – one serving as a Colonel in the Indian Army and the other in the Canadian Police.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Monday after his son arrives from Canada, according to media reports.

