Nick Jonas wears Priyanka Chopra’s mangalsutra as bracelet in ‘The Bluff’ promo, fans call him ‘green forest’

Singer Nick Jonas recently wore his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra’s mangalsutra as a bracelet while promoting her upcoming film The Bluff, winning hearts of fans who called him a “green forest”.

The video, shared on Friday, shows Nick making a cocktail inspired by Priyanka’s character in the film, slated to hit Prime Video on February 25.

Some eagle-eyed desi fans were quick to notice the singer strapping Priyanka’s mangalsutra as a bracelet around his wrist. “If you notice that mangalsutra. Nick Jiju is a green forest,” one of them commented. “He wears mangalsutra bracelet,” wrote another fan. “When jiju wears the mangalsutra bracelet,” came another comment.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 at Udaipur, Rajasthan. Four years later, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff had its world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles recently.

Priyanka plays a pirate driven by maternal instinct in The Bluff, which also stars Karl Urban, Safia Oakley‑Green, Vedanten Naidoo and Temuera Morrison.

The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, whose past resurfaces, forcing her to fight to protect her family. The story escalates as a bounty is placed on her head by a feared pirate (Karl Urban), stacking the odds against her survival.

The film is produced by AGBO Studios, the banner of the Russo Brothers, along with Amazon MGM Studios. It marks a reunion between Priyanka and Amazon MGM Studios following their 2023 espionage thriller series Citadel.

Priyanka also has SS Rajamouli’s grand visual epic Varanasi, also starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, in the pipeline.

Nick, on the other hand, will star in John Carney’s upcoming musical comedy Power Ballad alongside Paul Rudd and Jack Reynor.