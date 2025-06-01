‘Completely fabricated’: Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan dismisses assault allegations levelled against him by former manager

Noted Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan on Saturday dismissed as "fabricated" the case of alleged assault of a man who claimed to be his "manager." Also, he denied speaking ill about his fellow star, Tovina Thomas.

Mukundan asserted that Vipin Kumar was not his manager and claimed that he never even touched him. Days ago, the actor was booked for allegedly assaulting Kumar.

He had met Kumar to ask why he was saying bad things about him and it turned into an emotional outburst.

"He got scared, cried and then apologised. Coincidentally, there was a common friend also present there at that time. He has given a statement to the police about what happened," the actor said.

He further said that a video of the incident was also in circulation and it shows that he spoke respectfully to Kumar and that no fight or assault took place.

"From the video it is clear that no case of an assault is made out," he said and added that the allegation against him was "completely fabricated". The 'Marco' actor said that he was coming out with the clarification now as no one was speaking up on his behalf. He also said that Thomas was a close friend and "I am not someone who is jealous of my friend's success".

The actor said that everyone knows that the "Tovino matter" was fake and that he has not spoken anything against his friend. "But no one is coming out and saying that. So, I had to," he said. Mukundan also said that he "never lies" and does not hesitate to admit what he has done. The assault incident occurred in the basement parking area of an apartment complex in Kakkanad on Monday, according to the police.

Mukundan has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 296(b) (obscene acts and songs), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(4), and 324(5) (both dealing with mischief).

The actor had earlier denied the allegations in a Facebook post.





Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.