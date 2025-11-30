Malaika Arora to debut as an author with ‘It’s Easy to be Healthy’ from Bloomsbury India

Actress Malaika Arora is set to debut as an author with a book titled It’s Easy to be Healthy, slated to hit the stands on 9 December, she announced recently.

The book, published by Bloomsbury India, will be available to purchase in both English and Hindi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been part of the entertainment business for close to three decades, and there have been many twists and turns on the road to success. But I still feel unstoppable, like I am just getting started. That is because fitness has always been a cornerstone of my life,” Malaika said in a statement.

“After years of trial and error, I have found a way of living that works for me... And that’s exactly why I decided to write this book — to share my learnings. No filters, no pretenses, just everything that has shaped my wellness journey," the 52-year-old actress added.

The book covers her entire wellness journey — from her everyday rituals to honest discussions about women’s health, pregnancy and postpartum restoration and menopause.

The book is not a “manual on perfection” and she is not setting fixed rules to be perfect, Malaika further said.

“Being healthy means learning how to balance — listening to your body, knowing when to rest, and giving yourself grace,” she explained.

The core idea behind the book is to “feel empowered to take small, realistic steps toward a healthier life instead of turning to unsustainable wellness trends that often do more harm than good”.

“Recognising the growing need for credible, accessible wellness guidance rooted in real experience, Bloomsbury India is proud to publish this book — bringing Malaika Arora’s practical approach to health and well-being to readers across the country,” Rahul Srivastava, managing director of Bloomsbury India, said in a statement.