Did Prabhas just tease ‘Baahubali 3’? Viral documentary clip sparks speculation

Speculation surrounding Baahubali 3 has gathered fresh momentum after a clip from the Netflix documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer went viral on social media. In the video, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty appear to hint at a possible third instalment in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster franchise, sending fans into a frenzy.

In the now-viral clip, Rana says, "I don't know if I should say this publicly, but since Rajamouli and Shobu garu aren't here, I'll just say what's on my mind. The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali..." before stopping mid-sentence.

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Moments later, Prabhas smiles and flashes three fingers, sparking laughter from everyone on the couch, including Anushka. The clip ends with the text, "And the legacy continues!", further fuelling speculation that Baahubali 3 could be in the works.

The viral clip has sent fans into a tizzy.

"Goosebumps stuff followed by #Baahubali3 announcement from the Baahubali himself," wrote one X user.

"The wait begins… and the hype is going to be insane," commented another.

"The legendary saga is set to return, and fans can't keep calm. Here's to another epic cinematic spectacle," read yet another post.

The Baahubali franchise began in 2015 with Baahubali: The Beginning. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the epic fantasy film starred Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar. Acclaimed for its visual effects, performances and grand storytelling, it became the highest-grossing Telugu film at the time.

Its 2017 sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, surpassed its predecessor to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, garnering around Rs 1,788 crore worldwide.

Last year, the two films were re-released as a single feature titled Baahubali: The Epic in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

The Baahubali universe has since expanded with two animated series. The animated series Baahubali: The Lost Legends premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2017. The franchise is also set to grow further with the upcoming two-part CGI animated feature Baahubali: The Eternal War, centred on Amarendra Baahubali's cosmic battle.

Chronicling director S. S. Rajamouli’s vision and the physical transformation undertaken by Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, Bahubaali: The Torch Bearer is packed with behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews.

The documentary is currently streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.