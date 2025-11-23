98th Oscars: ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ makes it to eligibility list for Best Animated Feature

Ashwin Kumar-directed animated feature Mahavatar Narsimha has been included in the eligibility list for the 98th Academy Awards.

Backed by Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films, the film will compete for a nomination at the Oscars 2026 alongside global titles such as KPop Demon Hunters, Zootopia 2, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.

According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, contenders for Best Animated Feature must run over 40 minutes, feature animation for at least 75 per cent of the runtime, and complete a qualifying theatrical release in the United States with a minimum seven-day public screening in one of six designated metropolitan regions.

Recent rule revisions also allow animated features to submit for both Best Animated Feature and Best International Feature, a criteria Mahavatar Narsimha has met.

The Academy’s full eligibility slate for the 98th edition covers a wide selection of animated films, including Arco, The Bad Guys 2, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, Dog of God, Elio, Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, Light of the World, and The Twits.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first instalment in a planned multi-film franchise based on Lord Vishnu’s avatars. Future instalments include Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and the two-part Mahavatar Kalki (2035 and 2037).

Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on 22 January, 2026. The ceremony is set for 15 March, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Conan O’Brien is set to host the event for the second year in a row.