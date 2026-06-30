Madras high court restrains ‘Parasakthi’ satellite release after Sudha Kongara’s dues plea

Film director Sudha Kongara on Tuesday moved the Madras high court seeking interim relief over alleged non-payment of Rs 8.39 crore due to her as remuneration for the Tamil film Parasakthi, as per reports.

The petition has been filed under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, as per legal portal Bar and Bench.

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Kongara also sought a stay on the release of Idhayam Murali, scheduled to hit theatres on July 10, contending that it was produced by Dawn Pictures, the makers of Parasakthi.

Hearing the matter, Justice K Kumaresh Babu directed that there should be no satellite release of Parasakthi till July 8. The judge also directed the respondent to file its counter by July 7 on Kongara's plea seeking to restrain the release of Idhayam Murali.

Kongara’s counsel submitted that the total consideration payable to the filmmaker under the agreement was Rs 15 crore. With GST payable separately, the total amount came to Rs 17.70 crore, of which only Rs 9.31 crore had been paid, leaving an outstanding amount of Rs 8.39 crore.

The petitioner contended that the agreement specifically recorded that she had transferred the entire intellectual property in relation to Parasakthi. However, despite the film having already been released and invoices having been raised, a substantial portion of the agreed consideration remained unpaid.

Counsel further argued that the respondent was proceeding with the release of Idhayam Murali while claiming inability to clear Kongara's dues.

The counsel also submitted that the respondent had declared Parasakthi a commercial success and claimed that the film had earned Rs 100 crore, but had still failed to pay the balance amount.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 8.

Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Dawn Pictures, is a Tamil political drama starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela. The film was released in January this year and was reported to have crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide within 11 days of its release.