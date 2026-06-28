Madonna says daughter Lourdes Leon avoided working with her to escape nepotism tag

Global pop icon Madonna has revealed that her daughter Lourdes Leon is reluctant to work with her since she does not want to be perceived as a star’s daughter.

"She's been very reticent to work with me, she doesn't want to be perceived as my daughter taking advantage of her privilege," the 67-year-old singer said in an interview with Graham Norton for BBC Radio 1.

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Madonna has recently collaborated with Leon on her 15th studio album Confessions II, set to drop on July 3.

Speaking about the collaboration, Madonna said that it was her daughter who approached her.

"She has a much better voice than I do...She didn't ask for this… she came to me and said, ‘Let's write a song together. I think it'll be a very healing experience’,” the Future singer explained.

Madonna’s breakthrough came in late 1983 with the hit single Holiday from her self-titled debut album Madonna. The track went on the US Billboard Hot 100. She then emerged as a global star following the release of her album Like a Virgin (1984).

Madonna has won seven Grammy Awards and twenty MTV Video Music Awards, including the 1986 Video Vanguard Award for which she became the first female recipient.

Her daughter, Lourdes Leon, 29, is a singer, dancer and fashion model. In August 2022, she released her debut single Lock&Key, which was then followed by her debut extended play, Go (2022).