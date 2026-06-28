‘Friends’ actress Courteney Cox parts ways with Johnny McDaid after decade-long relationship

Actress Courteney Cox and musician Johnny McDaid have reportedly parted ways.

According to People magazine, the Friends star and the musician have parted ways after being together for more than 10 years.

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Cox and McDaid started dating in late 2013 after meeting at a star-studded house party hosted by the actor. The couple got engaged nine months later but called it off in late 2015. They reunited the following year, though they did not re-engage.

In April 2024, Cox spoke about their earlier split on a chat show, revealing it happened during a couples therapy session.

“Three years in, we broke up, and it was really intense. We broke up in therapy. I didn't know it was coming, whether I should have or not," she said, adding, "He just broke up within the first minute. And I was like, what? We were engaged, and I was so shocked. I was in so much pain.”

“He wasn’t trying to surprise me. He was in that much pain in the relationship. There was that much that needed to be dealt with that he had to protect himself around his heart,” Cox explained. “It really taught me how I operated in the world.”

“What were the things from my childhood that I needed? Like, whether it was to be adored by men or things that I didn't know how to let go to be in a relationship. To not take things personally, my boundaries. I just went into myself and I had a great therapist,” she added.

Cox and McDaid were last seen together at the US Open in September 2025. In the same year in July, Cox penned a note on Instagram to wish McDaid on his 48th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the man who can do most anything," Cox wrote alongside photos of McDaid performing on stage, flying a plane and posing with a fish he had caught, adding, "I love you always J,” reads the post.

On the work front, Cox was last seen in Scream 7, the latest instalment of the Scream franchise.