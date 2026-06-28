Ticket prices skyrocket for Portugal's World Cup match against Croatia in Toronto

Ticket prices at resale platforms skyrocketed for the World Cupgame between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto next ​week, with the average price for the cheapest ticket crossing $3,000 ‌late on Saturday, data from price-tracking website Ticketdata showed.

Portugal were held to a draw against Colombia in Miami, which meant Cristiano Ronaldo's side finished second ​in Group K.

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Croatia finished second in Group L after they defeated​ Ghana in their last group game.

Portugal will now face ⁠Croatia at Toronto Stadium in the round of 32 on July ​2 in a match pitting Ronaldo against his old teammate at ​Real Madrid, Luka Modric.

The average price for the cheapest ticket stood at $3,225 on secondary resale websites as of 11 p.m. ET (0300 GMT), according to Ticketdata, the ​highest for any round-of-32 game.

Ticketdata gathers data from resale platforms ​including StubHub and Vivid, according to its website.

The price had more than doubled ‌from ⁠before kickoff in the game between Portugal and Colombia, highlighting the dynamic pricing system adopted by tournament organiser FIFA this year.

The system lets prices move with demand — a regular practice at U.S. concerts ​and sporting events — and ​had pushed ⁠group-stage game resale tickets above $1,000.

An earlier Reuters analysis showed the prices for tickets and accommodation alike have pushed ​the world's biggest sporting spectacle this year further ​than ever ⁠into the hands of those with higher incomes, signalling a reshaping of the profile of World Cup ticket holders.

FIFA has urged fans ⁠to use ​only its own official resale platform, ​saying its resale and exchange marketplace is the only platform through which it can guarantee ​proper delivery of tickets.