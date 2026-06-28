‘Katukutu Buro’ teaser: Ujaan Ganguly’s directorial debut is a tale of love, fear and the unexplained

The official teaser of Ujaan Ganguly’s feature directorial debut Katukutu Buro was dropped by SVF on Sunday, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on July 24.

The one-and-half-minute teaser opens with a man struggling to breathe in the dark as the sounds of a birthday celebration play in the background. The scene then shifts to two friends laughing and a child playing with a superhero action figure. The next scene features the same child walking through the night beside a life-size version of the toy.

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The teaser features the late actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Lama Halder, Anujoy Chattopadhyay, Ujaan and debutant Rapurna Bhattacharyya.

The ensemble cast also includes Churni Ganguly, Biswanath Basu, Bhaswar Chatterjee, Biswajit Chakraborty and Shankar Chakraborty.

Music for the film has been composed by Debayan Banerjee, Ujaan Ganguly and

Cizzy.

According to the makers, Katukutu Buro is the love story of Kedar and Paro, played by Ujaan Ganguly and Rapurna Bhattacharyya, respectively, while also exploring mysterious and unexplained events that surround them.

“The teaser of Katukutu Buro invites you into a familiar world, then quietly changes the rules. It reminds us that even within a dreary, dusty reality, a pop of colour, a spark of magic can appear. Everything has a reason; we’ll have to wait until 24th July for the answers,” Ujaan said in a statement.

“The teaser evokes a feeling of unease and comfort in the same breath and doesn’t ask to be understood. It lingers. That’s what drew me to Paro and the storyline. She is here to stay. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this thrill in the theatres,” Rapurna Bhattacharyya added.