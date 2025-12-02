Madhuri Dixit plays a serial killer in JioHotstar’s crime thriller ‘Mrs Deshpande’

Madhuri Dixit plays a convicted serial killer, who learns that someone is copying the pattern of her murder style while she is in jail as seen in the trailer of JioHotstar’s Mrs Deshpande.

Dropped on Monday, the one-minute-47-second-long video opens with a flashback of Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs Deshpande and her signature killing pattern—strangling victims, dragging them into a room, and placing them before a mirror with their eyes wide open.

The same method is now being used by a new murderer, prompting the investigating officer, played by Priyanshu Sharma, to seek her help. What follows are quick twists and rising tension, ending with the unsettling question of whether Mrs Deshpande is secretly guiding the killer.

“Kabhi kabhi killer ko pakadne ke liye, killer ki hi madad leni padti hai (Sometimes, to catch a killer, you have to take the killer’s help),” wrote the streamer on Instagram.

Nagesh Kukunoor, who is known for popular shows including Iqbal, Dor, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case and City of Dreams, has directed Mrs. Deshpande.

The show, as per reports, is loosely inspired by the popular French series La Mante (The Mantis), which portrays the protagonist as a convicted serial killer whom the police enlist to assist them in their case.

Starring Carole Bouquet, La Mante revolves around a notorious serial killer named Jeanne Deber, known as The Mantis, who has been in solitary confinement for 25 years.

However, she offers to help the police catch a copycat killer who is emulating her past murders. Her sole condition is that she will only work with Detective Damien Carrot, her estranged son.

Mrs Deshpande is set to premiere on JioHotstar on December 19.

Madhuri Dixit, 58, was recently seen in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024), starring alongside Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan. The film emerged to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.