Maddock Horror Comedy Universe announces Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Thama, 5 other films

Following back-to-back box-office hits, Maddock Films have announced Maha Munjya, Stree 3, Bhediya 2 and five other movies that will hit theatres from 2025 to 2028.

1 5 Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in Bhediya IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dinesh Vijan presents the genre-defining lineup of #MaddockHorrorComedyUniverse 8 theatrical films that will take you on a wild ride of laughter, spooks, thrills, and screams,” the production banner wrote on X.

2 5 Maddock Films horror universe films slate X/ Maddock Films

The slate includes new additions to the Maddock horror universe — Thama, Shakti Shalini (December 31, 2025), Chamunda (December 4, 2026) Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosra Mahayudh.

3 5 Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana from the sets of Thama Instagram

The first release from the eight-film slate will be Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama, slated to hit the theatres on Diwali this year.

4 5 Abhay Verma in Munjya IMDb

The upcoming year is just as exciting, with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 3 scheduled to hit theatres on August 13, 2027, followed by Maha Munjya on December 24. The cinematic universe will finally reach its epic conclusion in 2028, with the back-to-back release of Pehla Mahayudh on August 11 and Doossra Mahayudh on October 18, coinciding with the Diwali celebrations.

5 5 Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 TT Archives

Maddock Films kicked off their horror-comedy journey with the 2018 blockbuster Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The sequel, which was released last year, became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.