Maddock Horror Comedy Universe announces Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Thama, 5 other films

Following back-to-back box-office hits, Maddock Films have announced Maha Munjya, Stree 3, Bhediya 2 and five other movies that will hit theatres from 2025 to 2028.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in BhediyaIMDb
“Dinesh Vijan presents the genre-defining lineup of #MaddockHorrorComedyUniverse 8 theatrical films that will take you on a wild ride of laughter, spooks, thrills, and screams,” the production banner wrote on X.
Maddock Films horror universe films slateX/ Maddock Films
The slate includes new additions to the Maddock horror universe — Thama, Shakti Shalini (December 31, 2025), Chamunda (December 4, 2026) Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosra Mahayudh.
Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana from the sets of ThamaInstagram
The first release from the eight-film slate will be Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama, slated to hit the theatres on Diwali this year.
Abhay Verma in MunjyaIMDb
The upcoming year is just as exciting, with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 3 scheduled to hit theatres on August 13, 2027, followed by Maha Munjya on December 24. The cinematic universe will finally reach its epic conclusion in 2028, with the back-to-back release of Pehla Mahayudh on August 11 and Doossra Mahayudh on October 18, coinciding with the Diwali celebrations.
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2TT Archives
Maddock Films kicked off their horror-comedy journey with the 2018 blockbuster Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The sequel, which was released last year, became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.