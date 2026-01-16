‘Only excitement, no nervousness’: Luke Thompson on playing central role in ‘Bridgerton’ S4

Bridgerton star Luke Thompson is excited to play the central role in the upcoming instalment of the popular Netflix period drama series, he said in a recent interview.

Thompson, who had been a supporting character in the last three seasons of Bridgerton, said, “It’s only excitement, actually. I was very lucky to get probably the most generous timing in terms of getting used to the world of Bridgerton and getting used to filming on camera as well as I had not done that much work on screen before. The world of being on a set is so complex and it takes a while to make friends with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that being part of the Shondaland series for the last three seasons has given him enough time to get acquainted with his on-screen character, Benedict Bridgerton. “So, by the time of season 4, it was perfect for me to take the lead and for what was going to come next. I felt very lucky to be in a position where I just felt excited. I didn't feel any nervousness, I was just ready and looking forward to the adventure and to jump into it,” the actor told Hindustan Times.

Thompson also reflected on working with co-star Yerin Ha, who portrays his romantic interest Sophie Baek in the Regency era drama. “What’s lovely about the show and this particular storyline is that there are so many different contexts, whether it's the ball, my cottage or in the Bridgerton house. Our characters get to explore so many sides of their connection,” he shared.

The 37-year-old star added that it felt “amazing” to be a part of a show that “transcends cultures”.

The upcoming season of Bridgerton will see Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton falling for Yerin Ha’s Sophie Baek after they cross paths at a masquerade ball.

Benedict pursued his passion for art in Season 1 and 2. Season 3 of the series saw him indulging in a steamy romance with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) and the latter’s friend Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio). Season 4 is based on Julia Quinn’s 2001 novel An Offer from a Gentleman, the third book in the eponymous eight-book series.

Billed as re-telling of the timeless Cinderella tale, Season 4 of the Chris Van Dusen-created series includes returning cast members like Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton).

The upcoming season will drop on Netflix in two parts — Part I on January 29 and Part II on February 26. Jess Brownell is showrunner for Bridgerton Season 4, with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen serving as executive producers.