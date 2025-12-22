‘Love hasn’t aged a bit’: Anees Bazmee on 18 years of Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Welcome’

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee marked 18 years of his 2007 hit Welcome with a social media post on Sunday, reflecting on the comedy’s enduring popularity.

Released in 2007, Welcome was directed by Bazmee and starred Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal and Sanjay Mishra.

The film emerged as a super hit and went on to collect over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Bazmee shared a video montage featuring scenes from the film on his Instagram handle. In the caption, he wrote, “18 years of Welcome… and the love hasn’t aged a bit. From Majnu-Uday’s madness to Ghungroo’s priceless reactions, from Rajiv’s innocence to RDX’s swag- every character stayed, lived, and became family”.

“Welcome became a mood, a reference, a comfort watch. Thank you for the love, the laughter, and for welcoming 'Welcome' into your lives again and again,” he added.

A sequel to Welcome was released in 2015 and was also directed by Bazmee.

The third installment in the franchise, titled Welcome to the Jungle, is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The upcoming film will feature an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor and Suniel Shetty.