Live-action sequel to Mel Brooks’ 1987 comedy ‘Spaceballs’ to hit theatres in 2027

Spaceballs 2, a live-action sequel to the 1987 Mel Brooks comedy classic, featuring Lewis Pullman, is set to hit theatres on April 23, 2027.

The film is directed by Josh Greenbaum and written by Josh Gad, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, according to entertainment news portal Deadline.

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Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Actor Josh Gad is also set to star in and produce the project alongside 99-year-old Hollywood veteran Mel Brooks, who had co-written, directed and produced the original 1987 cult classic.

Spaceballs, which was a parody on popular sci-fi movies like Star Wars, Star Trek, Alien and The Wizard of Oz, followed mercenary Lone Starr (Pullman) and his sidekick Barf (John Candy) as they rescue Princess Vespa and her droid from the evil Spaceballs, who plan to steal Druidia’s air.

Stranded on a desert moon, they meet Yogurt (Brooks), who teaches Starr the power of the Schwartz. Meanwhile, the bumbling Dark Helmet (Moranis) and Colonel Sandurz try to hunt them down.

Brian Grazer and Jeb Brody are producing under Imagine alongside Gad, Brooks and Greenbaum. Kevin Slater, Adam Merims, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez will serve as executive producers.

The film will also feature Anthony Carrigan.