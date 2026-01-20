Linkin Park’s ‘Somewhere I Belong’ enters Billboard Global 200 chart 22 years after release

Ahead of Linkin Park’s debut performance in India this week, the American nu-metal band has made it to the Billboard Global 200 chart with their 2003 song Somewhere I Belong, securing a place at number 193.

Somewhere I belong, which was released as part of the band’s second album Meteora, marks the band’s 18th hit on the chart. Following their reunion in 2024 years after lead vocalist Chester Bennington’s death, the band’s new song Up From the Bottom appeared on the list in April 2025.

Up From the Bottom belongs to the deluxe edition of Linkin Park’s comeback album From Zero, released after they teamed up with Emily Armstrong as their new lead vocalist. It opened at No. 58 on Billboard Global 200.

However, Somewhere I Belong is the lowest ranking cut on the Billboard chart, with the Hybrid Theory song One Step Closer having once risen to No. 184. Numb and In The End have found places at 78 and 124, respectively.

As part of their ‘From Zero’ World Tour, Linkin Park will perform at Brigade Innovation Gardens in Bengaluru on January 23, two days before their concert at Lollapalooza.

Linkin Park’s Bengaluru concert will feature Indian folk metal band Bloodywood as special guests.

Following their Bengaluru performance, the band will headline Lollapalooza music festival, which is set to take place in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Linkin Park will perform on January 25, the second day of the event.

Founded in 1996, Linkin Park, featuring Mike Shinoda, Chester Bennington, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn, defined the nu-metal genre with their unique infusion of heavy metal, hip-hop and electronic elements. The band shaped an entire era with Chester’s emotive vocals and Shinoda’s incisive rap, exploring themes of personal struggle, emotional turmoil and resilience.

Following Chester’s death by suicide in 2017, the band took a hiatus, during which they focused on personal healing and reflection. They returned to the spotlight in 2020 with a special edition of their debut album Hybrid Theory and a greatest hits album this year named after their 2000 song Papercuts.

The band — now comprising Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Dave Farrell along with their new members Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain — embarked on their world tour on November 15 last year. The tour will run through June, wrapping up in Switzerland.