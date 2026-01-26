Watch: Linkin Park brings the house down on final day of Lollapalooza India 2026

American nu-metal band Linkin Park made its first appearance at Lollapalooza India at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday.

The band performed some of its chartbusters such as Numb, In The End, Crawling, and Faint on the music festival’s final day. They also performed some of their newer releases like The Emptiness Machine and Heavy Is The Crown. The crowd sang back every line, creating the most powerful crowd moment of the weekend.

Additionally, English DJ-record producer Sammy Virji, singer Calum Scott, UK-based band Nubiyan twist and the electronic duo BUNT performed on Day 2 of the annual music festival.

Calum Scott at Lollapalooza India 2026 (RVR16)

Indian band Bloodywood, Indian-American musician Karsh Kale, musician MXRCI, singer Gini, metal band Zokova, Indian pop band Excise Dept and Nagaland-based independent pop-rock band Trance Effect also performed on the final day of Lollapalooza India 2026.

Bloodywood rapper Raoul Kerr at Lollapalooza India 2026 (RVR16)

Speaking about Lollapalooza India 2026, Naman Pugalia, chief business officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, shared, “As we wrap the fourth edition of Lollapalooza India, it’s clear that the festival has grown into something far bigger than its debut promise. With every year, it has evolved in scale, ambition and cultural relevance and 2026 marks a defining moment in that journey.”

The two-day music festival concluded in Mumbai on Sunday (RVR16)

Launched by founder Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza was the first festival to bring together artists from a wide range of musical genres on the same stage. Lollapalooza has grown into an annual festival in Chicago, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany and France. The first edition of Lollapalooza India took place in 2023.

Founded in 1996, Linkin Park, featuring Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn, defined the nu-metal genre with their unique infusion of heavy metal, hip-hop and electronic elements. Following Chester’s tragic death by suicide in 2017, the band took a hiatus, returning to the spotlight in 2020. The band underwent reformation with Emily Armstrong being announced their new lead vocalist last year. The band — now comprising Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Dave Farrell along with their new members Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain — embarked on their world tour on November 15, 2025.