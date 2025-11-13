It’s a wrap for ‘Insidious 6’ starring Lin Shaye and Amelia Eve

Filming for the sixth instalment of horror film franchise Insidious, starring Lin Shaye and Amelia Eve, is complete, maker Jacob Chase announced Wednesday.

Sharing a picture of a clapperboard from the film sets on Instagram, Chase wrote, “That’s a wrap on the next chapter of INSIDIOUS. I’m wildly grateful to the cast, the crew, and for the dedication and care they put into every frame. See you in August.”

Backed by Blumhouse and Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films, the upcoming film comes after Insidious: The Red Door (2023).

Details of the plot and other actors in the film have been kept under wraps. The production of the project took place in Australia.

The Insidious film series centres on the Lambert family and their struggle with a supernatural force that tries to possess their comatose son, Dalton. After moving into a new home, their son falls into a mysterious coma, and the family begins to experience terrifying paranormal events.

Other films in the franchise are Insidious (2010), Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013), Insidious: Chapter 3(2015), Insidious: The Last Key (2018), and Insidious: The Red Door, released in 2023. Shaye has appeared in all the installments of the film series.

The film series also stars Patrick Wilson, Leigh Whannell, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpksons and Angus Sampson. The film is slated to release in August 2026.