Rukmini Maitra to star opposite Dev in ‘Bike Ambulance Dada’, new poster out

Actor and producer Dev Sunday unveiled the second poster of his upcoming film Bike Ambulance Dada, introducing the character played by Rukmini Maitra in the film. The character reveal coincided with International Women’s Day.

Bike Ambulance Dada is a biopic on Padma Shri Karimul Haque, from North Bengal, who has saved numerous critically ill patients by transporting them to hospitals on his motorcycle from remote villages.

Dev had first announced the film on December 25, 2025, on the occasion of his birthday. On January 1 this year, the Tollywood star shared the first poster of the film and confirmed that Bike Ambulance Dada will hit theatres on August 15. He also revealed that it will mark the 50th film of his career.

Sharing the second poster on Sunday, Dev introduced Rukmini’s character in the film. According to the actor, she will play ‘Anju’, the wife of Karimul Haque. In the poster, she is seen in a simple yellow saree with a flower tucked behind her ear, resting her head on Dev’s shoulder.

“This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the quiet strength behind every extraordinary journey. Introducing @RukminiMaitr as Anju, the devoted wife of Karimul Hak — a woman whose quiet resilience and unwavering support stand at the heart of an incredible life story that touched millions,” Dev wrote on social media alongside the poster.

Dev and Rukmini were first seen together on screen in the film Champ (2017). The duo went on to work in several films together and were last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Tekka (2024).

Bike Ambulance Dada is directed by Vinay Mudgil and produced by Dev Entertainment Ventures and Nandi Movies. It is presented by Pradip Kumar Nandi, Gurupada Adhikari and Dev Adhikari.

On the work front, Dev was last seen in Projapoti 2. Rukmini Maitra's last big screen appearance was Haati Haati Paa Paa.