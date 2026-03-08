‘The film is dead’: Carlos Lopez Estrada on Disney’s ‘Robin Hood’ live-action adaptation

Production for Disney’s live-action adaptation of the 1973 animated classic Robin Hood has been cancelled, filmmaker Carlos Lopez Estrada confirmed recently.

Announced in 2020, the film was going to be in a live-action/CG hybrid format, similar to the previous remakes of The Jungle Book and Dumbo.

“Its dead sadly...I say sadly because I actually thought there was something really special (and original) there. Some truly extraordinary music we had figured out for it,” Estrada said during a Reddit AMA.

“I keep (daydreaming) about doing it independently with different characters,” he added.

The 1973 film Robin Hood is a musical comedy take on the classic English folklore. Instead of humans, the movie features anthropomorphic animals taking on the roles of the popular characters.

The film amassed over USD 33 million at the box office.