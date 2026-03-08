Quinton de Kock and David Miller slam ICC after England exit flight while South Africa and West Indies wait

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and David Miller have criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) after England were allowed to leave India earlier than South Africa and West Indies following their elimination from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with the latter two teams still awaiting travel arrangements amid disruptions linked to the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

England, who lost to India in the second semifinal on Thursday, departed Mumbai on Saturday evening on a direct charter flight to London. South Africa and West Indies, however, remain in Kolkata and are yet to leave the country.

West Indies were knocked out of the tournament after suffering a five-wicket defeat to India at Eden Gardens on Sunday, while South Africa’s campaign ended following their loss to New Zealand in the first semifinal in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Both teams are expected to travel together from Kolkata on another charter flight, with the departure time yet to be confirmed but likely on Sunday.

"Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others," De Kock wrote on his Instagram story.

Miller echoed the frustration.

"Funny that England gets eliminated after WI & SA and gets on a charter back home tonight. While WI & SA still wait for answers in Kolkata," he wrote in the comments section of one of ESPNcricinfo's posts.

Two-time World Cup-winning former West Indies captain and current head coach Darren Sammy also weighed in on the issue.

"@davidmillersa12 a lil louder for those in the back to hear please sir."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan questioned the ICC’s decision as well.

"So England got knocked out on Thurs, get a charter home today .. West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata .. SA in the same position .. That's where the power is all wrong ..," Vaughan wrote on X.

"All teams in this situation should be treated the same .. just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn't count .. #JustSaying."

West Indies and South Africa are expected to first fly to Johannesburg before the Caribbean side continues onward to Antigua. A section of the South African contingent — including players Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith and George Linde — will travel to New Zealand on Sunday for a limited-overs tour starting March 15.

Meanwhile, India will face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.