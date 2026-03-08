‘56inch exposed’: Jairam Ramesh slams Modi over PM2.5 pollution and rising mortality

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday raised concerns over India’s worsening air pollution levels, citing global studies and a new analysis of air quality data to highlight what he called a growing environmental and public health crisis driven by PM2.5 pollution.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications wrote on X, “PM56inch has been exposed, PM2.5 is for real.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "PM2.5—that is, particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers or lower measured in micrograms per cubic meter of air—has emerged as the cause for a severe environment-public health crisis across the country."

Referring to findings published in a global health journal, he said, "A study published in The Lancet Planetary Health in December 2024, based on data from 655 districts over 2009-2019, found that every 10 microgram per cubic meter increase in PM2.5 concentration leads to an 8.6% increase in mortality. The 2025 Lancet Countdown estimates that about 17.2 lakh Indians die every year from exposure to PM2.5, a 38% increase since 2010."

Ramesh also criticised the government’s stance on the health impacts of air pollution, saying, "The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has repeatedly told Parliament—in 2024, 2025 and again in 2026—, that deaths on account of air pollution 'cannot be conclusively established.' Meanwhile, The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Health Ministry's own research body, has endorsed the Lancet findings, attributing 12.4 lakh deaths in 2017 to air pollution, that is 12.5% of all deaths that year."

Citing new research by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Ramesh said recent air quality data paints a worrying picture.

The former environment minister said, “Now, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has done a detailed analysis of the data generated by the continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations operated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The data covers the period Oct 1, 2025 to Feb 2026 for 238 cities. The conclusions are very disturbing and should be yet another wake-up call to all those who are in denial mode.”

He also listed some key findings from the analysis.

Calling for policy changes, the Congress leader said, “The National Ambient Air Quality Standards, 2009 need urgent review and upgradation. They also must be enforced and monitored more effectively everywhere. In addition, the NCAP itself needs a laser-like focus on PM2.5.”

The remarks come amid continuing concerns over air quality levels across several Indian cities, particularly during the winter months when particulate pollution tends to spike.