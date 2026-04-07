Lady Gaga, Doechii’s song ‘Runway’ debuts in final trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Lady Gaga and Doechii’s original song Runway debuts in the final trailer of The Devil Wears Prada 2, dropped by the makers on Monday.

Starring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, the trailer of the upcoming sequel is set to the track’s rhythm.

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The one-minute-53-seconds-long video opens with Andy Sachs (Hathaway) walking alongside Simone Ashley’s new character, who appears to be Miranda Priestly’s (Streep) new assistant at Runway magazine.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will follow Streep as Runway magazine’s editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, as she grapples with the decline of print journalism and attempts to find her footing in a struggling industry.

Priestly finds herself in conflict with Emily Blunt’s character — her former assistant — who is now a powerful executive at a luxury group controlling advertising revenue that Priestly urgently needs.

Now serving as features editor, Andy is brought in to help Priestly and Runway navigate a crisis that has caused plummeting stock and damaging press for the magazine.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel inspired by her experiences as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Directed by David Frankel, the movie released on June 30, 2006.

The original film followed college graduate Sachs (Hathaway), as she searched for a journalism job in New York City. Sachs begins working as a junior assistant to Priestly and soon struggles to balance her professional ambitions with her personal life, risking her friendships and her relationship with her boyfriend.

The film was both a critical and commercial success, grossing USD 326 million worldwide at the box office.

Streep, Hathaway, Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman will reprise their roles in the sequel. Kenneth Branagh and Patrick Brammall have been cast as the love interests of Streep’s and Hathaway’s characters, respectively.

Additional new cast members include Sydney Sweeney, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B. J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet, while Lady Gaga is set to make a cameo appearance.

Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the first screenplay, are returning for the sequel, along with producer Wendy Finerman. Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna will serve as executive producers.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1.