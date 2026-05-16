‘Must-watch’ to ‘predictable’: Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Kartavya’ gets mixed reviews

Saif Ali Khan-starrer thriller drama Kartavya, which premiered on Netflix on Friday, has drawn mixed reactions, with audiences divided over its overall impact.

Directed by Pulkit of Bhakshak fame, the crime-drama follows a police officer who balances work and family

ADVERTISEMENT

“#Kartavya was quite a good watch. Touched upon couple of important issues effortlessly. Saif was brilliant, Mishra was superb. Well done.,” tweeted a user.

A user on X called Kartavya on Netflix a dark, issue-based thriller with a strong performance by Saif Alia Khan, but said it doesn’t fully work as a standalone film.

Kartavya marks the acting debut of Saurabh Dwivedi, founding editor of The Lallantop, who left the platform in January.

Produced by Gauri Khan under banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the ensemble cast of the investigative drama also features Rasika Duggal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari.

Calling it a must-watch film, another user tweeted, “Watched #KartavyaOnNetflix at break of dawn this morning and I’m absolutely blown away! The script is sharp, the story is gripping, the direction is top notch. #SaifAliKhan is brilliant, the supporting cast is exceptional. A must-watch! Now.”

A user on X felt Kartavya works mainly because of Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, and Manish Chaudhari, but found Sanjay Mishra’s role predictable and Saurabh Dwivedi’s performance weak.

Kartavya marks the second collaboration of Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, after Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

“As the boundaries between right and wrong begin to fade, the film emerges as a nuanced exploration of power, guilt, and the price of silence—urging viewers to reflect on morality and the true cost of justice,” as per the official logline of the drama.

Another X viewer said Kartavya feels predictable and poorly written, with Saif’s performance standing out but unable to lift the overall film. The user also questioned its greenlight, pointing to its Red Chillies backing and casting.

Heaping praise on director Pulkit, another X user said, “Kartavya is a searing microcosm of small town India while also exploring what it means to be moral in today’s world and this is because of solid writing and direction from @justpulkit.”