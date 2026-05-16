MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 16 May 2026

‘Must-watch’ to ‘predictable’: Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Kartavya’ gets mixed reviews

Directed by Pulkit of ‘Bhakshak’ fame, the crime-drama is currently streaming on Netflix

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.05.26, 12:01 PM
kartavya

Saif Ali Khan in ‘Kartavya’ File picture

Saif Ali Khan-starrer thriller drama Kartavya, which premiered on Netflix on Friday, has drawn mixed reactions, with audiences divided over its overall impact.

Directed by Pulkit of Bhakshak fame, the crime-drama follows a police officer who balances work and family

ADVERTISEMENT

“#Kartavya was quite a good watch. Touched upon couple of important issues effortlessly. Saif was brilliant, Mishra was superb. Well done.,” tweeted a user.

A user on X called Kartavya on Netflix a dark, issue-based thriller with a strong performance by Saif Alia Khan, but said it doesn’t fully work as a standalone film.

Kartavya marks the acting debut of Saurabh Dwivedi, founding editor of The Lallantop, who left the platform in January.

Produced by Gauri Khan under banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the ensemble cast of the investigative drama also features Rasika Duggal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari.

Calling it a must-watch film, another user tweeted, “Watched #KartavyaOnNetflix at break of dawn this morning and I’m absolutely blown away! The script is sharp, the story is gripping, the direction is top notch. #SaifAliKhan is brilliant, the supporting cast is exceptional. A must-watch! Now.”

A user on X felt Kartavya works mainly because of Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, and Manish Chaudhari, but found Sanjay Mishra’s role predictable and Saurabh Dwivedi’s performance weak.

Kartavya marks the second collaboration of Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, after Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

“As the boundaries between right and wrong begin to fade, the film emerges as a nuanced exploration of power, guilt, and the price of silence—urging viewers to reflect on morality and the true cost of justice,” as per the official logline of the drama.

Another X viewer said Kartavya feels predictable and poorly written, with Saif’s performance standing out but unable to lift the overall film. The user also questioned its greenlight, pointing to its Red Chillies backing and casting.

Heaping praise on director Pulkit, another X user said, “Kartavya is a searing microcosm of small town India while also exploring what it means to be moral in today’s world and this is because of solid writing and direction from @justpulkit.”

RELATED TOPICS

Saif Ali Khan Netflix Shows Cop Drama
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan likely to raise defence spending by $359 million under IMF-backed budget

International Monetary Fund projects Pakistan's total federal revenues for 2026-27 at $61.43 billion, a 13.5% increase, report says
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi addresses an event
Quote left Quote right

Pakistan… have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT